Assetmark Trimmed By $576,900 Its Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Position; Lightpath Technologies – Class A (LPTH) Shorts Down By 21.66%

Assetmark Inc decreased Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) stake by 95.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc sold 5,769 shares as Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Assetmark Inc holds 249 shares with $25,000 value, down from 6,018 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc Com now has $11.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 853,256 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN

Lightpath Technologies Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LPTH) had a decrease of 21.66% in short interest. LPTH’s SI was 353,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.66% from 451,500 shares previously. With 160,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Lightpath Technologies Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s short sellers to cover LPTH’s short positions. The SI to Lightpath Technologies Inc – Class A’s float is 1.58%. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.0348 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6802. About 119,363 shares traded. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has declined 69.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTH News: 19/04/2018 DJ LightPath Technologies Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 91,223 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Sei Communication owns 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 151,499 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 735 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 22,000 shares. 104,830 are owned by Voloridge Invest Management Llc. Matarin Capital Limited Company holds 0.17% or 23,299 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 9.60 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cambridge owns 11,749 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 576 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 1.22M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 20,000 shares. Carroll Associate Inc holds 0% or 74 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) stake by 24,763 shares to 317,415 valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dte Energy Co Com (NYSE:DTE) stake by 3,076 shares and now owns 124,989 shares. Kellogg Co Com (NYSE:K) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 0.91% less from 6.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) for 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 403 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners holds 0.75% of its portfolio in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) for 1.05M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 824,377 shares in its portfolio. 2.29 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. 21,555 were reported by Tower Research Ltd (Trc). Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 18,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 86,000 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 25,712 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 4 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 50,982 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt has 0% invested in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) for 20,000 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). The New York-based Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH).

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company has market cap of $17.56 million. The firm offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $3,450 activity. 3,000 LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares with value of $3,450 were bought by GAYNOR JOSEPH J JR.