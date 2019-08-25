Assetmark Stake in Nisource Com (NI) Lowered by $1.57 Million as Market Value Rose; As Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Market Valuation Rose, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Increased Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 1.46 million shares traded or 50.83% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 55,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 9,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 65,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 2.04 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 30,590 shares to 550,120 shares, valued at $39.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 15,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp Com New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,193 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability reported 13,909 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 21,180 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 67,630 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 596,020 shares stake. 139,432 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Schroder Inv Gru owns 1.36M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 13,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Zimmer Prtn LP has 17.54 million shares for 6.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 952 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited owns 9,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Columbia Gas Settles All Class Action Lawsuits for Merrimack Valley Incident – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NiSource (NI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 15,869 shares to 149,851 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 6,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,695 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Alphabet and Texas Roadhouse Fell Tuesday Despite Rising Sales – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.