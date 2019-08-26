Assetmark Stake in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Has Decreased by $2.12 Million; Nokomis Capital Has Raised Stake in Kemet (KEM) by $5.32 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,407 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 9,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.24. About 587,308 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 628,002 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset stated it has 739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 87,021 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc owns 148,909 shares. Chicago Equity Lc has 175,480 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 101,103 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Systematic Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 414,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 188,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ameriprise Financial reported 431,943 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc invested in 5,502 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 51 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 1,333 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Limited has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 100,267 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 10,578 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,799 shares. South Texas Money Management accumulated 0.02% or 1,233 shares. Qs Investors holds 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 15,589 shares. 24,980 are held by Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Lc. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.04% or 965 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 133 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust invested in 0.23% or 11,601 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 74,080 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,460 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 4,300 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al, Alabama-based fund reported 16,344 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 18,524 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 10,237 shares to 41,832 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 34,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Faln Angls Usd.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.09 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.