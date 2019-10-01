Assetmark Raised Its Exelon Com (EXC) Stake by $1.36 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Antero Resources (AR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Old West Investment Management Lowered by $851,585 Its Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 170,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 23,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 193,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.85M market cap company. It closed at $3.02 lastly. It is down 77.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 28,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 179,863 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, up from 150,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 383,475 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 87,520 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% or 964,924 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 391,785 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.22 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,516 shares. 614,074 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Hap Trading Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,470 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 1.71 million are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 179,700 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 660,408 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 28,791 shares to 223,404 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 448,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Dhx Media Ltd.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 83,205 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank owns 106,254 shares. Moreover, Tcw Group has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 10,568 shares. Amer stated it has 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Cwm Limited Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 302,812 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 2,466 shares. 6.32M were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 45,724 shares. Conning owns 14,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 309,179 are held by James Invest Rech Inc. State Street holds 0.22% or 60.96M shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 7,815 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Incorporated accumulated 57,741 shares. Advisory Service owns 4,399 shares.