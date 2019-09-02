Assetmark Raised International Flavors&Fragra Com (IFF) Holding by $1.89 Million as Market Value Rose; Delta Capital Management Decreased Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Value Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra Com (IFF) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 14,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 95,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 858,487 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 13.62 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RLGY, CURLF and IFF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages International Flavors and Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 1.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Veritable Lp reported 1,633 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 16,284 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 2,823 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 13,482 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc invested in 1.58% or 276,971 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 5,300 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Lc holds 0.08% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 5,255 shares. Commerce Bankshares owns 3,044 shares. North invested in 2,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mufg Americas accumulated 1,517 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 1,681 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 321,788 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Pfd And Incm Sec (PFF) by 13,612 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $42.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 6,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,486 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).