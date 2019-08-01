Assetmark Maintains Stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY); Exelon (EXC) Shares Declined While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $563,850

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 7,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 147,193 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 139,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 877,520 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 206538 Company: SANOFI US SERVICES; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi: Mr. Reed’s Appointment Effective as of July 1; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO GLOBAL DENGUE BURDEN REDUCTION; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon (EXC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 11,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 109,351 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, down from 120,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 4.43 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 16,235 shares to 129,366 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Min (EEMV) by 76,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Intl Tr (BWX) by 97,312 shares to 346,268 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 310,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,434 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).

