Assetmark Maintains Position in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX); Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $2.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 767.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 16,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,199 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 2,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 69,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 970,540 shares to 736,917 shares, valued at $40.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 176,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.49 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.