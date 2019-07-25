Assetmark Maintains Holding in Kimberly Clark Com (KMB); First Finl Ind (THFF) Stock Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.68 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (THFF) by 165.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 41,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 24,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 32,039 shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF)

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 522.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,908 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, up from 789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 901,216 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Comml Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 48,292 shares. Legacy Capital Prns reported 0.25% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.62% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.48% or 71,447 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association owns 312,737 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company holds 10,201 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 27,645 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.98% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 3,915 shares. 22,372 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt. S&Co accumulated 27,817 shares. The New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 10,257 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 15,855 shares to 70,512 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 257,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Glb Ex Us Etf (VNQI).