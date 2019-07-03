Assetmark Maintains Holding in Dover Com (DOV); As Illumina (ILMN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Decreased Holding by $333,000

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,390 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.62 million, up from 355,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 636,390 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 66 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Ibonds Sep2020 (IBMI) by 103,949 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Shares for $1.14M were sold by Spurgeon William. Cabrera Ivonne M also sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08M was made by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $206.19M for 67.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,558 shares to 54,842 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $4.39 million activity. 124 shares were sold by Dadswell Charles, worth $34,734. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A.