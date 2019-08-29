Assetmark Lowered Its Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Position by $572,617; Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Holding by $456,426 as Share Value Declined

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 25,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 242,069 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 216,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Covenant Transportation Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 58,749 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FLEET SIZE WAS ESSENTIALLY FLAT FOR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2018 VS SAME 2017 PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – MERCER GROUP HAS INFORMED BANKER IT MAY BREACH COVENANT; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO…; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY – CERTAIN TERMS WILL ALSO BE MODIFIED, INCLUDING ELIMINATION OF CAPEX COVENANT UNDER TERM LOAN AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s: Q1 2018 Covenant Score For Asia High-yield Bonds Improves From Q4 2017; 19/03/2018 – Hammerson Rebuffs GBP4.88B Approach; Accrol to Breach Banking Covenant; 09/05/2018 – `Covenant-lite’ loans are not necessarily riskier; 04/04/2018 – Flakt Woods Is Said to Seek Lender Consent for Covenant Waiver

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 97.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 6,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 168 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 7,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 1.23 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 3,400 shares. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 0.01% or 81,485 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 3,876 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.44% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Edmp Inc has invested 0.2% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 28,477 are held by B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt. The New York-based Barrett Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 154,479 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,695 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0.05% or 116,158 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Management owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,729 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust reported 3,163 shares. Hallmark Mngmt holds 1.87% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 206,641 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Lc reported 49,149 shares. 300 are owned by Estabrook Capital Mgmt.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 9,477 shares to 11,717 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio Emg Mk (GMM) by 627,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio Devlpd (GWL).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 18,827 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 75,972 shares. 15,071 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. International Grp reported 7,867 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 15,664 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 4,097 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.82% stake. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 236,820 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,749 shares. Charles Schwab reported 27,078 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 46,519 shares to 363,728 shares, valued at $26.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 112,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,072 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).