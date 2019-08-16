Assetmark Lowered Ebay Com (EBAY) Stake by $2.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Quaker Capital Investments Increases Stake in Range Res (RRC)

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 90.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 80,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8,583 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 89,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 6.41M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 9.66M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 11.91 million shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 153,122 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 42,202 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management holds 31,157 shares. Arrow Financial invested in 1,060 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Moreover, Appleton Ma has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,516 shares. 1.29M are held by Raymond James Assoc. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 173,100 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 15,134 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 170,944 were reported by Windward Management Ca. Fmr Limited Com holds 15.08M shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd Mega Grwth Ind (MGK) by 236,771 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $237.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Tips Bd Etf (TIP) by 400,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Mortg (VMBS).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests invested in 329,031 shares. Madison Inv invested in 444,200 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 0.57% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.07 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 103,258 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 38,117 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 795 shares. 593,401 were reported by Paloma Prtn Management. 2.83M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,238 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Laffer invested in 0% or 129,571 shares. 37,228 were reported by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability.