Assetmark Lifted Its Centene Del Com (CNC) Stake; First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Its Position in Chevron (CVX) by $1.01 Million

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 111.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 187,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 355,339 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, up from 167,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.40 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 8,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,224 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, down from 15,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Oil Massively Underperforms the S&P 500: Buy These 4 High-Yielding Giants – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,430 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Llc has 1.41% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,799 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc invested in 57,053 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bowen Hanes And holds 1.41% or 257,923 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia stated it has 1.68 million shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Citizens Northern reported 16,825 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Bangor Financial Bank reported 0.45% stake. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group has 0.87% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,559 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 3.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Security National invested in 1.37% or 34,731 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 1.02% or 29,142 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,941 shares to 22,160 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 1.09M shares to 22,541 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 176,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lng Tr Crprt Bd (CLY).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Future Prospect of Global CNC Machines Market Top Trending Best Equipment in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Company Of Vermont stated it has 76 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 7,588 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,012 shares. Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 799,586 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 131,800 shares. Moreover, Healthcor Management Limited Partnership has 2.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.02 million shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 33,589 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And Company has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South State holds 0.14% or 26,107 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 22,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Holderness reported 5,650 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hexavest Inc has 573,696 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.