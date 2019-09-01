Assetmark Increased Holding in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD); Greenwich Investment Management Raised Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding by $569,908; Market Value Rose

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 131,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, up from 888,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 23.97 million shares traded or 79.60% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitizaçāo; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES ROE BETWEEN 18%-20% IN NEXT YEARS; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPOINTS DENISE PAVARINA AS INVESTOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,899 shares to 168 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 310,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,434 shares, and cut its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:NYCB).

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Banco Bradesco – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Arconic, Canopy Growth, and Banco Bradesco Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 464 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Stanley reported 7.37 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 149,688 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 2.56 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Arlington Cap Management invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Financial Architects holds 500 shares. 48,620 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Advisors. Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 24,637 were accumulated by Pinnacle Prns Inc. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 17,868 shares. Moreover, Golden Gate Private Equity has 2.89% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bb&T reported 12,805 shares stake. Bard Associates accumulated 22,265 shares or 0.19% of the stock.