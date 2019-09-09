Assetmark Holding In Potlatchdeltic Com (PCH) Was Raised; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $2.42 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 265,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 224,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 160,628 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (PCH) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 13,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 160,668 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 147,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 150,096 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 114,441 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 181,266 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 29,680 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 467,352 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 303,646 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 3,910 shares. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.25% or 451,310 shares. Grandeur Peak Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,425 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 109,975 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Granahan Management Ma holds 0.3% or 94,371 shares. Connors Investor Service stated it has 0.27% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Gp One Trading Lp reported 5,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 608 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 830,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 172,812 were reported by Fisher Asset Ltd Company. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 944,539 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 27,764 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,149 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.06% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 42,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackhill Cap Incorporated holds 8,540 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 69,003 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 17,816 shares.