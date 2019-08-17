Assetmark Has Upped Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding by $5.65 Million as Market Value Declined; Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Market Valuation Declined

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 134,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 825,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05 million, up from 690,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 770,411 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC)

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 214,613 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 0.02% or 2,703 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 136,987 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Motco holds 39,332 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has 10,696 shares. 31,860 are owned by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Com. 96,357 are held by Hendershot. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 290,034 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,544 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,053 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 37,039 shares. Tctc Holdings Lc reported 3,300 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.59% or 99,892 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 128,671 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 13.56M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 12.54 million shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.86 million shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Llc holds 3.98% or 79,886 shares in its portfolio. Huber Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 18,003 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.3% or 227,284 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clarkston Prns Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,507 shares. Foundation Management Inc has 518,642 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0.14% or 916,721 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Lc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Everett Harris Ca invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Ibonds Sep19 Etf (IBMH) by 382,113 shares to 8,959 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,129 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (NYSE:ITUB).