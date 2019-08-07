Assetmark Has Upped Oneok New Com (OKE) Position by $602,646 as Stock Rose; Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Hms Holdings (HMSY) by $2.50 Million as Shares Rose

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 160,721 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, up from 151,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 1.71M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 86,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 700,092 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, up from 613,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 561,657 shares traded or 10.11% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Euro (IEUR) by 437,647 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $109.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 66,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,694 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blmbrg Brc Intrm (ITE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 5,850 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 656,931 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 336,170 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 197 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,232 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated reported 35,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 6,526 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.79M shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 7,037 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has 18,877 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Com invested in 0.31% or 52,763 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 210,352 shares to 755,229 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 42,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,780 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO).