Assetmark Has Upped Omnicom Group Com (OMC) Position By $990,630; Zebra Technologies – Class A (ZBRA) Shorts Lowered By 3.82%

Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. ZBRA’s SI was 2.40M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 2.50M shares previously. With 658,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s short sellers to cover ZBRA’s short positions. The SI to Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A’s float is 4.52%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $209.9. About 110,867 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Assetmark Inc increased Omnicom Group Inc Com (OMC) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc acquired 12,230 shares as Omnicom Group Inc Com (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Assetmark Inc holds 445,490 shares with $36.51M value, up from 433,260 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc Com now has $17.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 384,967 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 23.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $20500 lowest target. $217.50’s average target is 3.62% above currents $209.9 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 3 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is 8.70% above currents $78.5 stock price. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $88 target. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, July 15.

