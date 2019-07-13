Assetmark Has Upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Position By $1.67 Million; Last Week NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Coverage

Assetmark Inc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc acquired 17,919 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC)’s stock rose 3.83%. The Assetmark Inc holds 373,680 shares with $35.09M value, up from 355,761 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com now has $52.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 992,323 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital. See NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) latest ratings:

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Maintain

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity. $120,570 worth of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was bought by Pruitt William D.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. It has a 34.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 55,191 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Share Price Has Soared 656%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NV5 to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30pm ET – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Acquires WHPacific, Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative and Expanding Capabilities in Strategic Geographies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NV5 Global, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,322 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 16,364 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 551 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 57,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 2,705 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Geode Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 114,441 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,923 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 44,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Navellier & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,773 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And owns 0.09% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 143,233 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc reported 180,997 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Woodstock stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Dan McMahon as Spokane Office Business Leader, Health – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 255,452 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 2,756 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 449,119 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 5,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 145,601 shares stake. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.72M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 430,955 shares. Tctc Limited Company holds 7,738 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc owns 345,829 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Prudential Pcl, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,399 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 115,225 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications stated it has 6,180 shares. Van Eck Associate has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7,034 shares.

Assetmark Inc decreased Ishares Inc Msci Cda Etf (EWC) stake by 503,830 shares to 1.97M valued at $54.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) stake by 66,105 shares and now owns 369,694 shares. Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. $1.02 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares were sold by McDonald Scott. $8.09M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.