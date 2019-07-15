Assetmark Has Trimmed Ebay Com (EBAY) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Glendon Capital Management LP Upped Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 90.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 80,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,583 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 89,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 2.37M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 855,364 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CF Industries Holdings’s (NYSE:CF) Share Price Gain of 51% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CF Industries Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southeast gas production hits YTD low as Barry beats down on Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 46,880 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company owns 454,140 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.12% or 7,571 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 28,476 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 14,117 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. Eminence Capital LP invested 2.43% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Synovus Fincl invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Pension invested in 0% or 4,274 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 8,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Invsts reported 8.49 million shares. Art Advsr Llc stated it has 81,654 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested in 180,074 shares. Scout Investments has invested 0.11% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, General Mills and Intel – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Changes to Impact eBay Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Bid Up eBay After Another Beat and Raise – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy eBay Before Q2 Earnings with Stock up 42% in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “RealReal Stock Comes Down to One Simple Question – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.05 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com owns 64,733 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Corp has 310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 192,952 shares or 1.37% of the stock. 144,670 were accumulated by F&V Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 218,200 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 114,827 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 340,909 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,789 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 12,165 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 31,459 shares. Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,030 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 586,868 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Management Us has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,289 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 210,438 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,122 shares to 141,136 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 53,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP).