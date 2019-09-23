Assetmark Has Raised Its Msci Com (MSCI) Position; Surgery Partners (SGRY) Sellers Increased By 8.64% Their Shorts

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) had an increase of 8.64% in short interest. SGRY’s SI was 5.09M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.64% from 4.68 million shares previously. With 358,700 avg volume, 14 days are for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s short sellers to cover SGRY’s short positions. The SI to Surgery Partners Inc’s float is 25.46%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 154,701 shares traded. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has declined 48.79% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRY News: 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS NAMES THOMAS F. COWHEY AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners 1Q Loss $25.3M; 09/05/2018 – Surgery Partners Backs FY Guidanc; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO DEPLOY $80-$100 MLN IN CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITIONS IN FY’18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Surgery Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGRY); 09/05/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS 1Q REV. $417.4M, EST. $409.3M

Assetmark Inc increased Msci Inc Com (MSCI) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc acquired 11,591 shares as Msci Inc Com (MSCI)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Assetmark Inc holds 174,430 shares with $41.65 million value, up from 162,839 last quarter. Msci Inc Com now has $19.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $225.96. About 368,561 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 14/05/2018 – MSCI INC – NOTES WILL MATURE IN NOVEMBER 2026; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion

Among 2 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSCI has $25800 highest and $22300 lowest target. $249’s average target is 10.20% above currents $225.96 stock price. MSCI had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Has Soared 404%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “MSCI inks buy of Carbon Delta – PE Hub” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: MSCI, Macerich and Abbott Laboratories – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “iShares MSCI Brazil ETF: Bearish As Real Approaches Record Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Pull Record Amount From Saudi Arabia ETF – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Assetmark Inc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr Us Tips Etf (SCHP) stake by 1.03 million shares to 225,584 valued at $12.70M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Us Etf Tr Int Rt Hdg C B (LQDH) stake by 467,957 shares and now owns 145,621 shares. Ishares Inc Msci Japn Smcetf (SCJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 4,971 shares in its portfolio. 1,727 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. First Manhattan owns 3,720 shares. 2,400 are owned by Park National Corp Oh. Winch Advisory Svcs owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 52,804 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 43,605 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 7 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com stated it has 1,140 shares. State Street reported 3.93M shares. Axa invested in 0.24% or 253,004 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 4,330 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surgery Partners (SGRY) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.