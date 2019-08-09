Assetmark Has Raised Holding in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) as Shares Rose; Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $749,056; Stock Declined

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 57,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 615,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.99M, up from 557,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 2.39 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 5,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 17,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.33. About 2.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 9,318 shares to 6,909 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,222 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability has 370 shares. Edmp Inc holds 29,236 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Limited Partnership holds 16,610 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd reported 0.49% stake. Phocas Fincl reported 0.18% stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 34,889 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 77,061 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.01M shares. Capital Int Ca stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Selway Asset Management invested 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 23,011 were accumulated by Autus Asset Mngmt Lc. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il accumulated 0.09% or 4,950 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN) by 101,137 shares to 85,626 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Switzerland (EWL) by 372,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Glb Ex Us Etf (VNQI).