Assetmark Has Raised Holding in Anthem Com (ANTM) by $853,138 as Share Price Rose; Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Share Value Rose While New England Research & Management Has Trimmed Stake

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 79,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, up from 76,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 1.09M shares to 22,541 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY) by 116,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ibonds Dec2021.

