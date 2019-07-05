Assetmark Has Lowered Newell Brands Com (NWL) Holding By $703,680; Laureate Education – Class A (LAUR) SI Increased By 19.85%

Assetmark Inc decreased Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) stake by 89.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc sold 46,912 shares as Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL)’s stock declined 27.81%. The Assetmark Inc holds 5,262 shares with $81,000 value, down from 52,174 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc Com now has $6.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. The LatAm segment consists of campus institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $24 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $20 target.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $147.04M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.