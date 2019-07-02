Assetmark Has Lowered Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by $365,223; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 200.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 52,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 2.45M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $161.79. About 10.87M shares traded or 640.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 9,477 shares to 11,717 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 35.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26M worth of stock. 19,324 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $2.50 million were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Ayala John sold $418,155. Another trade for 10,786 shares valued at $1.37 million was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Dyson Deborah L had sold 4,082 shares worth $527,231. $566,161 worth of stock was sold by Albinson Brock on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,035 shares to 61,696 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.