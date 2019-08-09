Assetmark Has Lowered Its Pg&E Com (PCG) Position as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Trimmed by $301,938 Its Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 43,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 14.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 27,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 3.55 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 10,033 shares to 264,456 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Agrgte (LAG) by 281,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 180,041 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Anchorage Capital Ltd Liability has invested 14.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Serengeti Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 800,000 shares. Aviva Plc reported 195,347 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 34,057 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Limited holds 0.64% or 247,640 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dynamic Management Ltd owns 44,066 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.69% or 619,300 shares. Steadfast L P, a New York-based fund reported 6.72M shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 734,932 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 38,754 shares to 63,188 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 11,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scharf Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.88% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,000 shares. De Burlo Gp reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Secs Limited Co invested in 1.31 million shares or 1.49% of the stock. Pnc Services Incorporated owns 13.33M shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,888 shares. 108,554 are owned by Appleton Prns Inc Ma. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 2.56% or 850,413 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.49 million shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 36,386 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 0.72% or 60,600 shares. Boston reported 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 3.03% or 4.51M shares. Goelzer Mngmt accumulated 127,912 shares.