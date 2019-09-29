Assetmark Has Lowered Align Technology Com (ALGN) Position By $399,945; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -0.70% below currents $387.87 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LMT in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. See Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $356.0000 New Target: $376.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $360.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $369.0000 New Target: $379.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $385.0000 New Target: $420.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $324.0000 New Target: $356.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $340.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $365.0000 New Target: $385.0000 Maintain

Assetmark Inc decreased Align Technology Inc Com (ALGN) stake by 31.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc sold 1,465 shares as Align Technology Inc Com (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Assetmark Inc holds 3,168 shares with $867,000 value, down from 4,633 last quarter. Align Technology Inc Com now has $14.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 702,591 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.53 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 18.9 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR had bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Partners L P holds 1,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rothschild Prtn Llc holds 2.57% or 14,458 shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Park Natl Oh has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,962 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Donaldson Lc owns 106,743 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oakmont Corp has 13.51% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 244,761 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3,445 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn owns 2,584 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,325 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.45% or 10,376 shares. Personal Cap Advisors invested in 1,951 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.27% stake.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Lockheed Martin a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Nears Multi-Billion-Dollar Weapons Sale to Poland – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of stock. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has 11,293 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1,854 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Frontier Limited Liability invested 0.35% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Parsec Management Inc owns 6,949 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 4,525 shares stake. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 21,793 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Mirae Asset holds 17,494 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 86,433 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 24,930 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.01% or 106 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 361,955 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 23,000 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,975 shares in its portfolio.