Assetmark Has Lifted Position in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD) by $1.32 Million; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Has Cut by $560,000

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 131,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, up from 888,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 11.21M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07 million shares traded or 52.66% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Could Come as Soon as June or July; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blmbrg Brc Intrm (ITE) by 61,554 shares to 111 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty Gold Fd by 22,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Intl holds 0.03% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Us-based Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr has invested 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 3.54 million shares. 14,900 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Creative Planning owns 13,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.02% or 170,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.55M shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs LP owns 32,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Sigma Planning reported 28,341 shares stake. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.