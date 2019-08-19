Assetmark Has Increased Potlatchdeltic Com (PCH) Holding by $481,074; Panagora Asset Management Position in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) Cut by $965,439

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (PCH) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 13,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 160,668 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 147,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 148,607 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) by 50.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 33,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 32,242 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 65,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cia Cervecerias Uni for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 245,832 shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compania Cervecerias Unidas: A Dividend Stock You Have Never Heard Of (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compania Cervecerias Unidas: A Great Company At A Great Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2014 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Consumer Staples Stocks for Both Income and Growth – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 25,119 shares to 58,498 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in People’s Utah Bancorp by 12,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CCU shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 6.62% more from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 694,594 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Ltd owns 560,587 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 316,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 6,064 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 737,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Atria Invests Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,993 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 35,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Massachusetts Service Ma holds 658,154 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 244,559 shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.