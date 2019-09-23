Assetmark Has Increased Its Stake in American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) by $1.66 Million; Tsp Capital Management Group Lifted Its Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Stake by $406,700

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 37,143 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 22,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.08. About 165,258 shares traded or 249.90% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication by 259,297 shares to 237,020 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 37,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,289 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 1,903 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Zebra Capital Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,478 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 11,787 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Rk Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 81,599 shares or 9.12% of the stock. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 1,893 shares. Mackay Shields invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Arrowstreet Lp has 0.02% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 87,188 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.33% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli & Advisers holds 21,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 18,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,030 were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Ancora Limited Company has 20,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Co holds 0.01% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. 3 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc owns 12,364 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 40,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 1,414 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 12,500 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 18,170 are owned by Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation. Synovus Fincl invested in 1,075 shares. Gamco Et Al has 20,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).