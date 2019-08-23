Assetmark Has Increased Dover Com (DOV) Stake by $3.26 Million as Stock Declined; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 390,390 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.62M, up from 355,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 44,244 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $220.56. About 869,350 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

