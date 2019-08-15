Assetmark Has Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake by $443,072; Stock Rose; Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Holder Sandler Capital Management Cut Stake as Shares Declined

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 355,484 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 4,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 5,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 764,371 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 5.19 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

