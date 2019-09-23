Assetmark Has Decreased Its Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holding by $14.37 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Graham Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $3.02 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 214,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 400,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.06M, down from 615,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

