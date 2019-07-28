Assetmark Has Decreased Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $2.06 Million; Stock Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 5,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 12,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 74,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Company Pa reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 341 are owned by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Greenleaf owns 5,440 shares. Hanseatic Services Inc has 7,110 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. At Bank stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Colorado-based Marsico Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.01% or 17,796 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 9,495 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American Gru Inc holds 204,218 shares. S&Co Inc accumulated 2,020 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,192 shares. Motco has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alkeon Ltd invested in 500,876 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co Com (NYSE:K) by 25,443 shares to 25,786 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Fallen Angel Hg by 112,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares to 6,820 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,735 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Private Advsr has invested 2.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Ohio-based Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirador Ptnrs LP owns 11,778 shares. Artisan Lp has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stifel reported 6.94M shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Llc reported 0.23% stake. Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,979 shares. 75,749 were accumulated by Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability. Filament Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,405 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 16,936 shares. Burns J W Inc Ny has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% or 75,084 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset invested in 130,648 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.8% or 609,115 shares in its portfolio. 819,246 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.