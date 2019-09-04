Assetmark Has Cut Its Position in Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) by $576,900; As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.91 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $202.36. About 766,592 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 5,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 249 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 6,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 283,260 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 31.62 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 119,325 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 367 shares. Kwmg Ltd has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Martin Currie Ltd owns 31,209 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 36,159 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.21% or 7,986 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Federated Inc Pa owns 149,005 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Com has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 184 shares. Axiom Int Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 2,468 shares. British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 245,741 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 27.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 154,383 shares to 723,759 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com (NYSE:LVS) by 9,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).