Assetmark Has Cut Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $620,176; Market Value Rose; Schweitzer (SWM) Holding Held by Adams Asset Advisors Llc

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 10,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 13,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.39M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – Facebook’s new election interference firewall got its biggest test yet – and it failed; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 26/03/2018 – North Carol AG: Attorney General Josh Stein Demands Answers from Facebook; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 120,400 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chimera Invt Corp Com New by 114,445 shares to 464,178 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 737,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares to 113,772 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,811 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.