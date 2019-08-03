Assetmark Has Boosted Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) Stake; Sather Financial Group Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 32.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 15,644 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 32,865 shares with $2.90 million value, down from 48,509 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $130.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Assetmark Inc increased Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) stake by 5.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc acquired 7,492 shares as Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Assetmark Inc holds 147,193 shares with $6.52 million value, up from 139,701 last quarter. Sanofi Sponsored Adr now has $103.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 11/05/2018 – Esophageal Cancer Market Report 2018: Sanofi Dominates Clinical Activity With 86 Completed Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – PER THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, THE TARGET ACTION DATE IS JANUARY 28, 2019; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi’s Valproate Restricted for Some Women in the UK: Regulator; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S EUROPEAN OTC ASSETS COULD SELL FOR AS MUCH AS EU200M; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets

Assetmark Inc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Sr Ln Etf stake by 2.02M shares to 6,767 valued at $153,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Malvern Fds Strm Infproidx (VTIP) stake by 66,055 shares and now owns 239,503 shares. Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sanofi Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sanofi’s Earnings: A Preview – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move July 23rd (TSXV: WMD) (OTC: SING) (CSE: MYM) (CSE: BILZ) (TSXV: FAF) (NASDAQ: OPNT) (NYSE: SNY) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,773 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp has 8,460 shares. Forte Cap Lc Adv owns 0.37% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,711 shares. At Bank reported 12,300 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Llc reported 3,290 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 3,465 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 31,052 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 55,123 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 73,956 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co reported 6,731 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 2,515 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 5,645 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc stated it has 2,962 shares.