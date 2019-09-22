AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

As Asset Management businesses, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.19 N/A 0.42 67.20 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 20.28 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.06% and an $30.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.