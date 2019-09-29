AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 1.01 66.95M 0.42 67.20 Rand Capital Corporation 3 0.00 4.25M 0.07 40.56

Table 1 highlights AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,408,186.26% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 164,856,477.89% 1.9% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.33, and a 16.92% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.1% respectively. Insiders held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Rand Capital Corporation

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.