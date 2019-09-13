AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.14 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.52 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$30.33 is AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.55% respectively. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.