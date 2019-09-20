AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.14 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a 10.09% upside potential and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.