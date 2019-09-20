AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.14
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a 10.09% upside potential and an average target price of $30.33.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
