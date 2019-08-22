AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

As Asset Management companies, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 26 5.23 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.75% for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. with average price target of $30.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.28% respectively. 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.