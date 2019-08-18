AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|4.74
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a 24.46% upside potential and an average price target of $30.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders held roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
