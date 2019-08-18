AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.74 N/A 0.42 67.20 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a 24.46% upside potential and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.