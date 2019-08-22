AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 26 5.25 N/A 0.42 67.20 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.48 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 highlights AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 12.33% at a $30.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.07% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.