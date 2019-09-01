AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

As Asset Management companies, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.11 N/A 0.42 67.20 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62

Demonstrates AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 7.55% for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. with average price target of $30.33. Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -6.16%. The data provided earlier shows that AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.1% respectively. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.