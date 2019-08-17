AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparison side by side

Since AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.74 N/A 0.42 67.20 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.72 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 demonstrates AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a 24.46% upside potential and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.94%. 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.