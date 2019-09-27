AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Contrasting side by side

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 1.01 66.95M 0.42 67.20 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.22 6.56M 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,219,512.20% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,060,606.06% 12.9% 2.4%

Liquidity

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $30.33, while its potential upside is 16.92%. Competitively the average target price of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, which is potential 2.47% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.6%. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.