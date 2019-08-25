AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Contrasting side by side

Since AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.16 N/A 0.42 67.20 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.24% for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. with average price target of $30.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.