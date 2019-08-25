AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Contrasting side by side

Since AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.16
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 14.24% for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. with average price target of $30.33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
