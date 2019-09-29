AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 1.01 66.95M 0.42 67.20 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,408,186.26% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.92% and an $30.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.