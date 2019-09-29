AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|1.01
|66.95M
|0.42
|67.20
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|251,408,186.26%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.92% and an $30.33 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
