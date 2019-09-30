AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) Contrasting side by side

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 1.01 66.95M 0.42 67.20 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,408,186.26% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.33, and a 16.92% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.