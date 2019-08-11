AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Contrasting side by side

Since AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.12 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.76 N/A 0.70 22.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.55%. 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.